4-H Club Day – Saturday, February 4th

Geary County 4-H Club Day is Saturday, February 4th at the First Presbyterian Church in Junction City.

Events will begin at 8:00am and are scheduled to be completed before noon.

4-H members will be presenting speeches, music numbers, talent programs, and parliamentary procedure demonstrations. Members will also be able to participate in photography and family and consumer sciences judging contests throughout the morning.

“It’s really a great opportunity for the kids to get in front of people and give presentations – 4-H likes to say that we teach public speaking, and so this is a great opportunity to practice that,” said Ginger Kopfer, Geary County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth & Development.

This event is open to the public.

If you have questions, please contact Ginger Kopfer at the Geary County K-State Research and Extension Office at 238-4161.