Academics are the Reason We Have School

The Executive Director of the Kansas State High School Activities Association delivered a clear message to the Junction City High School Academic Letter Banquet audience Thursday evening in the Shenk Gym.

A total of 257 students, sophomores through seniors, were recognized for their work in academics in the classroom.

Musselman, who served as keynote speaker at the banquet, told the audience, “The 257 young Junction City High School Blue Jays are getting an opportunity to be featured for the real reason that we have school. ” Musselman went on to say, “The activities of this school, the sports of this school, the things that drive too many people’s lives and bankrupt too many people in pursuit of the elusive college scholarship as my child’s going to be the second coming of Lebron or whoever it was, Elgin Baylor, or your era okay, I got news for you. This is why we have school…tonight. These 257 kids, this is why we have school.”

This was the 23rd year for the academic letter banquet, which honored students with a cumulative grade point averages of 3.5 or higher. In addition to a meal catered by Cox Barbecue there was musical entertainment as well during the banquet which was attended by parents, friends and teachers of the students.