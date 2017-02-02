The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce February Business After Hours will be on February 16, 2017.

The monthly event will be held at the C.L. Hoover Opera House and is hosted by Symphony in the Flint Hills 2017.

The event will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a special screening of the documentary Prairie Suite: Symphony in the Flint Hills at 5:45 pm.

RSVP by Wednesday, February 8th by calling 620-273-8955 or emailing kelly@symphonyintheflinthills.org.

The 12th Annual Symphony in the Flint Hills concert will be held in Geary County on June 10, 2017.