Funding Available for Kansas Organizations Improving Access to Health Care in Rural and Frontier Areas

TOPEKA, Kan. (Feb. 2, 2017) – UnitedHealthcare is now accepting requests for proposals (RFPs) from community nonprofits and government agencies aimed at improving health resources and programs for Kansas residents living in rural and frontier areas.

The RFP was developed following a community brainstorming session that brought together health care providers and other stakeholders from across the state to develop strategies to address the issue. Initial grants will range from $40,000 to $50,000 each. Funding will be provided to programs and one-time projects for up to 12 months.

Programs and projects must meet at least one of the following priorities:

· Integrate behavioral and physical health care systems to encourage a “whole person” approach to care.

· Leverage telehealth: behavioral health specialists, primary care/specialists, health educators and peer support.

· Further develop workforce/incorporate community health workers.

Kansans who live in rural and frontier areas often have to travel long distances to see a health care provider, and limited options can make accessing preventive, specialty and emergency care challenging. In addition:

· According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, approximately 30 percent of Kansans live in rural or frontier areas, with more than 80 counties established as areas with shortages of primary care health professionals1.

· According to 2016 KIDS COUNT data, youth in rural and frontier Kansas have a higher percentage of teen violent deaths, tobacco use and binge drinking compared to kids in urban and semi-urban Kansas.

· In the past year, the number of Kansas children in poverty increased 3.8 percent, according UnitedHealth Foundation’s America’s Health RankingsTM report.

“We recognize the health challenges facing many people living in rural and frontier areas, and welcome the opportunity to partner with the community to improve access to the quality health care that Kansans need and deserve,” said Kevin Sparks, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Kansas.

Qualifying organizations, including Kansas-based nonprofits, Federally Quality Health Centers (FQHCs) and public/government agencies can receive the full RFP by contacting communitygrants@uhc.com. Applicants that do not meet this qualification may apply in partnership with one of the organizations listed above as the lead organization. Proposals are due Feb. 17, 2017. Awardees will be notified by April 28, 2017.