JCACC Sponsored Legislative Coffee Saturday

The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce will host the first of three Legislative Coffees this Saturday, February 4th.

Start time is 9:00 am at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in the Montgomery Rehearsal Hall room in Junction City.

State legislators will provide updates on activities in Topeka and the public can pose questions on legislative issues. Some of the legislators invited to attend include Senators Jeff Longbine and Tom Hawk, and Representatives Lonnie Clark and Dave Baker.

This is the first of three coffees – the next will be March 4th and the final one on Sunday, April 1st.

This is free and open to the public.