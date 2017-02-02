UPDATE KHP: Driver charged after 100 mph interstate chase

MCPHERSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate a suspect following a high-speed chase in McPherson County.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Kansas Highway Patrol received a call about an erratic driver traveling at a high rate of speed, heading northbound on Interstate 135.

KHP located the driver in north McPherson County traveling at speeds over 100 mph with hazard lights on. The female driver was finally stopped near the Mentor, Smolan exit in Saline County.

According to Trooper Ben Gardner, the vehicle was located by the KHP but the driver did not respond to emergency lights.

She continued at a high-rate of speed for several miles before the pursuing trooper called in an active pursuit.

Other law enforcement officers set up ahead of the suspect on Interstate 135, attempting to use stop sticks to deflate the vehicle’s tires.

The driver evaded the stop sticks but spun into the median where her car came to rest. She was quickly taken into custody by the Kansas Highway Patrol and booked in the McPherson County Jail.

According to Trooper Gardner, the pursuing officer charged her with misdemeanor fleeing and eluding, felony eluding of stop sticks, speeding (109 mph in a 75) and failure to maintain a single lane. She was not charged with driving under the influence but her mental state is still being evaluated.

