3 Kansas suspects jailed after chase, search

BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating three suspects on drug, kidnapping and weapons charges.

Just before 3a.m. Friday Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle in relation to surveillance operations near the 200 block of North East 20 Avenue, according to a media release.

When the deputy attempted to stop the white 2001 Saturn, the suspect vehicle fled from the area and led the deputies on a chase north along U.S. 281 Highway.

At one point during the chase, one of the occupants fired several gunshots from the suspect vehicle.

The chase continued north to the location just East of U.S. 281 Highway near North East 80 Road.

The suspect vehicle drove into an alfalfa field where deputies continued pursuit. It then crashed into a tree row along a creek. Two of the occupants remained near the vehicle, one fled on foot.

Deputies took the two suspects into custody and began searching for the third. After about an hour deputies requested the assistance of aircraft equipped with infrared cameras from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The aircraft was able to locate a person lying in the field just west of the scene.

Officers recovered two firearms, a substantial quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana and suspected heroin at the scene. They also found three homemade explosive devices in the vehicle. Deputies arrested all three suspects.

The driver was identified as Sarah Smith-Orr, 41, Hays. She was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. It is believed Orr was forced by the other occupants of the car to flee from law enforcement. Smith-Orr is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.

The second suspect a passenger in the vehicle identified as Brandon Finnesy, 28 of Hays. Finnesy is wanted by the United States Marshals Service on charges of escape from custody. Finnesy was also booked on charges of Kidnapping, Criminal Threat, Criminal Possession of Explosives and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

Finnesy is being held without bond on the federal charges and $100,000 bond on the local charges.

The third suspect that fled from the scene was identified as Lee B. Jacobs, 36. Great Bend. Jacobs was arrested for Kidnapping, Criminal Threat, Criminal Discharge of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of Explosives, Felony Attempt to Flee and Elude and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

Jacobs is being held in the Barton County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond