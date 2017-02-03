Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise at Fort Riley – Photos

First Infantry Division soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team conducted a combined-arms live fire exercise Friday on Fort Riley.

The CALFEX, conducted by Company B, 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd ABCT, employed about 18 M1 Abrams battle tanks and M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles supported by AH-64 Apache attack helicopters and a company-level mortar team. A squad of combat engineers worked to support a breach of an enemy obstacle using live Bangalore torpedoes to allow the company to maneuver to its final objective.

Local community leaders and media were invited to witness the exercise.

Operation Danger Focus II is a month-long exercise designed to build leaders prepared for combat operations within a fully enabled live, constructive and virtual environment.

The exercise will better prepare “Dagger” brigade Soldiers for an upcoming rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.

*photos courtesy First Infantry Division