Controversial DeVos nomination clears hurdle; Kan. senators support

WASHINGTON — Betsy DeVos nomination to be education secretary clears a Senate hurdle early Friday as the GOP overpowered Dems 52-48. Another showdown vote on the nomination is scheduled next week. Both Kansas Senators supported her.

Kansas Senator Pat Roberts said he welcomed the opportunity to work with Mrs. DeVos to ensure Kansans can make their own decisions about the best way to improve education, free from federal interference.

“I have spoken with Mrs. DeVos numerous times, and I am confident she is the right person for the job.”

Senator Jerry Moran met with Betsy DeVos on Wednesday and indicating his intention to support her confirmation.

“I have had a number of serious concerns about Betsy DeVos’ nomination to be our next Secretary of Education. Those concerns have been echoed by Kansas educators and parents I have met with and heard from over the last several weeks.

“Ms. DeVos confirmed to me that there will be no federally-mandated voucher program in the state of Kansas. She reassured me that the state, local districts and school boards will retain their important role in administering our schools and determining our students’ curriculum. She shares my interest in pursuing full funding of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act to ensure that our students with disabilities have the opportunity to receive a quality education and pursue their goals. And lastly, she agrees that we must return control over our students’ education to the state and local levels by implementing the Every Student Succeeds Act as Congress intended.

“Though I began our meeting unconvinced, I now expect to support her nomination knowing that, as Secretary of Education, Ms. DeVos will be working to make certain that all Kansas students are better off and that educational decisions are made by those who understand the unique needs of Kansas kids: educators, administrators and parents at the local level.”