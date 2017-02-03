Police: 2 Kansas men arrested for armed robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating two suspects in connection with a Thursday convenience store robbery.

Just after 9 a.m., police responded to report of an armed robbery at the Casey’s Convenience store in the 900 Block of SE Rice Road, according to a media release.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

Police located a suspect in the 2100 Block of SE 11th Terrace. Upon investigation, police located items from the robbery. They arrested

Marsolano Ryland, 34, and Christopher Bush, 26, both of Topeka. The

FBI is assisting with the investigation, according to police.