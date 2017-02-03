“We don’t think it can be done” – KSU President on $15,000 Bachelor’s Degree

State universities are working to create a $15,000 tuition price tag for in-state students.

GOP Governor Sam Brownback is challenging Kansas’ universities to allow students to earn a bachelor’s degree for $15,000 in total expenses.

Richard Myers, Kansas State University President, said it can’t be done.

“I don’t think we can do that – we’re looking at it, but the only way it works is to go to a two year community college and then go to the least expensive Regent university,” said Myers.

Fort Hays State University is the least expensive State university with a full time in-state tuition for undergraduate students at $2442, or $19,535 over four years.

Myers said that a $15,000 degree is limiting for students. “Here [at KSU] whether you’re in business or engineering, two very popular areas for us, there are fees on top of tuition so we don’t think it can be done frankly.”

Gov. Brownback said that his budget proposals would finance 50 student scholarships for the first university that meets the $15,000 degree challenge.