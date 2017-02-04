Blue Jays Win in Overtime!

Emporia rallied from a big deficit to take the lead over the Junction City Blue Jays late in their boys basketball game, but a Tye Dale pass across the lane to DeAndre Eaves was converted into a layup in the closing seconds for Junction City, forcing overtime between the Blue Jays and Spartans.

The Blue Jays, with Lonnie Autry hitting all but one free throw in overtime, went on to defeat Emporia 74-72.

The win was the first Centennial League victory for Junction City this season. JCHS coach Nate Schmitt said he was proud of the way his team never quit. “And probably the last minute of the game, and then in overtime I kind of took a step back. That was all the kids.”

Junction City improved to 4-10 with the win. Autry led the Blue Jays with 17 points, while Xavier Cason had 16, A. J. Range 12, and A.J. Dickerson 11 points for them. Dylan Farr scored 18 points to lead Emporia.

—

In the girls varsity game Emporia dominated for four quarters enroute to a 67-37 victory over the Junction City Lady Jays.

Junction City fell to 3-11 with the loss.

Junction City boys and girls teams play at Hayden Tuesday night.