Geary County 4-H Club Day Results

Geary County 4-H members were busy Saturday morning competing in the annual Geary County 4-H Day at the First Presbyterian Church. Those 4-H members awarded top purple and 2nd purple ribbons will be eligible to compete in Regional 4-H Club Day on March 25th in Clay Center and are listed below.

Model Meetings

Humboldt 4-H Club – Top Purple

Project Talks

Macie Muto, Humboldt 4-H Club – Top Purple

Morgan Nabus, Humboldt 4-H Club – 2nd Purple

Demonstrations and Illustrated Talks – Senior Division

Rylie Ellis, Humboldt 4-H Club – Top Purple

Mason Muto, Humboldt 4-H Club – 2nd Purple

Demonstrations and Illustrated Talks – Junior Division

Clara Gfeller, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – Top Purple

Ava Oentrich, Humboldt 4-H Club – 2nd Purple

Public Speaking – Senior Division

Lindsey Ascher, Brookside 4-H Club – Top Purple

Readings – Senior Division

Lauren Moon, Brookside 4-H Club – Top Purple

Readings – Junior Division

Ethan Goodyear, Humboldt 4-H Club – Top Purple

Skit

Yesterday’s News (Karley Kramer, Ava Oentrich, Grady Oentrich, Macie Muto), Humboldt 4-H Club – Top Purple

Other Dance – Senior Division

Rebekah Thomas, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – Top Purple

Instrumental Solo – Senior Division

Jordan Jenkins, Blue Line 4-H Club – Top Purple

Instrumental Solo – Junior Division

Emmy Gfeller, Blue Line 4-H Club – Top Purple

Ginger D. Kopfer

Geary County Extension Agent

4-H Youth Development