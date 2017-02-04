Geary County 4-H Club Day Results

Geary County 4-H members were busy Saturday morning competing in the annual Geary County 4-H Day at the First Presbyterian Church. Those 4-H members awarded top purple and 2nd purple ribbons will be eligible to compete in Regional 4-H Club Day on March 25th in Clay Center and are listed below.
Model Meetings
Humboldt 4-H Club – Top Purple
Project Talks
Macie Muto, Humboldt 4-H Club – Top Purple
Morgan Nabus, Humboldt 4-H Club – 2nd Purple
Demonstrations and Illustrated Talks – Senior Division
Rylie Ellis, Humboldt 4-H Club – Top Purple
Mason Muto, Humboldt 4-H Club – 2nd Purple
Demonstrations and Illustrated Talks – Junior Division
Clara Gfeller, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – Top Purple
Ava Oentrich, Humboldt 4-H Club – 2nd Purple
Public Speaking – Senior Division
Lindsey Ascher, Brookside 4-H Club – Top Purple
Readings – Senior Division
Lauren Moon, Brookside 4-H Club – Top Purple
Readings – Junior Division
Ethan Goodyear, Humboldt 4-H Club – Top Purple
Skit
Yesterday’s News (Karley Kramer, Ava Oentrich, Grady Oentrich, Macie Muto), Humboldt 4-H Club – Top Purple
Other Dance – Senior Division
Rebekah Thomas, Lyon Creek 4-H Club – Top Purple
Instrumental Solo – Senior Division
Jordan Jenkins, Blue Line 4-H Club – Top Purple
Instrumental Solo – Junior Division
Emmy Gfeller, Blue Line 4-H Club – Top Purple
Ginger D. Kopfer
Geary County Extension Agent
4-H Youth Development