Highland Park Boys Roll Past Junction City; Lady Jays Win

The Highland Park Scots ( 8-6 ) jumped out to a 16-6 first quarter lead enroute to a 62-45 boys basketball victory over Junction City ( 3-10 )

The Scots hit 10 3-point shots in the win, and held off a Blue Jay attempt to rally in the third quarter when Junction City pulled to within nine points.

Blue Jay coach Nate Schmitt noted Highland Park can score and do multiple things. “They threw multiple defenses at us and trapping us in the full court and half court. Very good basketball team.”Schmitt added, “For the most part I thought we hung in there and had our chances to keep it close.”

In the girls game Junction City got by Highland Park 60-58.

Lady Jay senior Ally McKenzie had a big game for Junction City, scoring 25 points. That included 17 in the second half as the Lady Jays improved to 3-10 on the season. Highland Park fell to 2-11.

Junction City High School basketball teams are hosting Emporia Saturday at the senior high. The girls varsity game will tip off at 3:45 p.m. and the boys varsity game will follow about 5:30 p.m. You can hear those games on 1420 KJCK, The Talk of JC.