Kansas High School Basketball Results

AP-KS–Kansas Prep Scores
Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press

 

little basketballsAndale 54, Buhler 47

Atchison 70, KC Wyandotte 57

Attica 72, Fairfield 47

Barstow, Mo. 61, Heritage Christian 39

Beloit 70, Ellsworth 63

Bennington 56, Remington 52

Bishop Miege 77, Gardner-Edgerton 35

Burlington 66, Iola 58

Burrton 81, Pratt Skyline 78

BV North 30, BV West 19

BV Northwest 58, Blue Valley Southwest 24

Caldwell 59, West Elk 46

Central Burden 50, Udall 42

Centre 65, Goessel 61

Cherryvale 64, Fredonia 47

Cimarron 56, Lakin 38

Clearwater 66, Winfield 48

Clifton-Clyde 62, Wetmore 50

Cornerstone Alt. Charter 56, Marais des Cygnes Valley 33

Council Grove 69, Clay Center 61

Crest 58, Chetopa 48

Derby 69, Maize 62

Dighton 50, Ingalls 35

Doniphan West 59, BV Randolph 31

Douglass 57, Chaparral 47

Ell-Saline 59, Sedgwick 54

Ellis 72, Stockton 48

Elyria Christian 60, Canton-Galva 34

Eudora 68, Louisburg 54

Flinthills 56, Argonia 48

Fort Scott 47, Chanute 46

Galena 66, Southeast 46

Garden Plain 66, Medicine Lodge 53

Girard 52, Columbus 38

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 57, Chase 36

Goddard 65, Andover Central 59

Goddard-Eisenhower 90, Valley Center 74

Greeley County 53, Oberlin-Decatur 42

Guymon High School JV, Okla. 44, Garden City 42

Halstead 41, Larned 27

Hanover 61, Frankfort 40

Haven 63, Ellinwood 48

Hays-TMP-Marian 55, Norton 49

Hesston 55, Smoky Valley 24

Hiawatha 50, Riverside 43

Highland Park 62, Junction City 45

Hill City 59, Smith Center 49

Holcomb 50, Ulysses 39

Hoxie 58, St. Francis 46

Hugoton 58, Goodland 48

Humboldt 82, Caney Valley 78

Hutchinson Central Christian 64, Pretty Prairie 49

Inman 56, Berean Academy 41

Jayhawk Linn 56, Northeast-Arma 33

Jefferson North 52, Horton 40

KC Piper 59, Tonganoxie 44

KC Schlagle 72, KC Sumner 65

KC Turner 48, Bonner Springs 43

KC Washington 69, KC Harmon 66

Kingman 39, Lyons 24

Kiowa County 67, Satanta 55

Lakeside 38, Rock Hills 37

Lawrence Free State 65, SM Northwest 60

Liberal 50, Great Bend 38

Lyndon 53, Olpe 43

Macksville 69, Victoria 46

Maize South 70, Arkansas City 45

Manhattan 75, Topeka Hayden 65

Maranatha Academy 63, KC Bishop Ward 44

Marysville 59, Abilene 48, OT

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 55, Jackson Heights 41

Minneola 46, Moscow 36

Moundridge 44, Hutchinson Trinity 40

Nemaha Central 39, Holton 28

Ness City 70, LaCrosse 28

Newton 62, Wichita Campus 59, OT

Nickerson 54, Hoisington 51

Northern Heights 56, Madison/Hamilton 32

Olathe South 66, Leavenworth 44

Onaga 52, Centralia 48

Osborne 71, Natoma 36

Otis-Bison 54, Meade 51

Paola 70, Baldwin 48

Parsons 62, Labette County 54

Pike Valley 61, Lincoln 32

Pittsburg 64, Independence 56

Pleasanton 65, Altoona-Midway 8

Pratt 40, Hillsboro 38

Rock Creek 65, Riley County 32

Royal Valley 55, Perry-Lecompton 50

Rural Vista 55, Herington 38

Russell 58, Republic County 53

Sabetha 52, Atchison County 31

Salina Central 49, Hutchinson 34

Salina Sacred Heart 65, Minneapolis 33

Salina South 60, Andover 55

Scott City 52, Colby 25

Shawnee Heights 59, Topeka 50

Silver Lake 61, St. Mary’s 45

SM East 57, Olathe North 51

SM North 55, Olathe East 51

SM South 61, Lawrence 60

SM West 68, Olathe Northwest 63, 2OT

South Central 63, Fowler 33

South Gray 61, Pawnee Heights 28

Southeast Saline 54, Chapman 47

Southwestern Hts. 73, Johnson-Stanton County 50

Spring Hill 62, DeSoto 38

St. James Academy 69, Mill Valley 52

St. John 45, Central Plains 34

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 66, Wilson 34

St. Thomas Aquinas 85, Blue Valley 74

Sterling 65, Marion 38

Sublette 56, Wichita County 50

Sylvan-Lucas 65, Thunder Ridge 31

Syracuse 49, Elkhart 34

Topeka West 43, Emporia 40

Troy 70, Linn 57

Uniontown 56, Marmaton Valley 30

Valley Falls 40, Oskaloosa 33

Wabaunsee 65, Rossville 63

Wakefield 45, Little River 36

Wamego 59, Osage City 55

Washburn Rural 56, Topeka Seaman 49

Washington County 74, Axtell 60

Wellington 55, El Dorado 54

Wellsville 63, Osawatomie 51

Wichita Bishop Carroll 61, Wichita Northwest 57, OT

Wichita Collegiate 75, Augusta 65

Wichita Heights 78, Wichita West 36

Wichita Southeast 63, Wichita East 53

Wichita Sunrise 57, St. John’s Military 41

Wichita Trinity 56, Conway Springs 55

Yates Center 66, Oswego 42

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abilene 51, Marysville 40

Andale 54, Buhler 47

Andover Central 39, Goddard 37

Attica 36, Fairfield 33

Augusta 45, Wichita Collegiate 32

Barstow, Mo. 57, Heritage Christian 31

Beloit 51, Ellsworth 43

Berean Academy 52, Inman 34

Burlington 45, Iola 35

Burrton 38, Pratt Skyline 33

BV North 64, BV West 56

Caney Valley 50, Humboldt 46

Canton-Galva 42, Elyria Christian 40

Central Plains 77, St. John 24

Centralia 56, Onaga 15

Chaparral 48, Douglass 36

Chapman 44, Southeast Saline 33

Chase County 52, Hartford 38

Cheney 52, Wichita Independent 39

Chetopa 44, Crest 41

Cimarron 53, Lakin 35

Clay Center 54, Council Grove 46

Clifton-Clyde 31, Wetmore 30

Conway Springs 39, Wichita Trinity 23

Cunningham 30, Norwich 20

Dighton 48, Ingalls 36

Doniphan West 43, BV Randolph 27

Emporia 67, Topeka West 38

Erie 54, Bluestem 48

Flinthills 47, Argonia 45

Fort Scott 37, Chanute 30

Fredonia 43, Cherryvale 30

Frontenac 55, Riverton 43

Galena 41, Southeast 38

Garden City 64, Guymon, Okla. 61

Garden Plain 67, Medicine Lodge 29

Gardner-Edgerton 46, Bishop Miege 32

Girard 49, Columbus 24

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 52, Chase 21

Goessel 57, Centre 32

Great Bend 40, Liberal 38

Halstead 51, Larned 46

Hanover 56, Frankfort 46

Haven 48, Ellinwood 27

Hays-TMP-Marian 62, Norton 38

Hesston 50, Smoky Valley 20

Hill City 53, Smith Center 37

Holton 45, Nemaha Central 42

Hugoton 67, Goodland 33

Jackson Heights 46, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 39

Jayhawk Linn 41, Northeast-Arma 38

Jefferson North 56, Horton 48

Junction City 60, Highland Park 58

KC Piper 62, Tonganoxie 23

KC Schlagle 58, Basehor-Linwood 57

KC Washington 55, KC Harmon 18

Kingman 61, Lyons 39

Labette County 60, Parsons 37

LaCrosse 41, Ness City 39

Lakeside 48, Rock Hills 15

Lawrence 58, SM South 43

Lebo 49, West Franklin 40

Linn 42, Troy 40

Little River 39, Wakefield 24

Louisburg 57, Eudora 33

Macksville 51, Victoria 28

Madison/Hamilton 42, Northern Heights 37

Maize 54, Derby 42

Maize South 51, Arkansas City 40

Manhattan 39, Topeka Hayden 23

Minneapolis 57, Salina Sacred Heart 41

Minneola 44, Moscow 32

Moundridge 37, Hutchinson Trinity 28

Natoma 39, Osborne 35

Neodesha 66, Eureka 59

Newton 59, Wichita Campus 32

Nickerson 46, Hoisington 35

Oberlin-Decatur 36, Greeley County 34

Olathe East 53, SM North 21

Olathe North 74, SM East 49

Olathe Northwest 73, SM West 62

Olathe South 43, Leavenworth 41

Olpe 80, Lyndon 23

Oswego 39, Yates Center 27

Otis-Bison 56, Meade 51

Paola 53, Baldwin 39

Pike Valley 44, Lincoln 33

Pittsburg 51, Independence 32

Pittsburg Colgan 34, Baxter Springs 31

Pleasanton 48, Altoona-Midway 24

Pratt 43, Hillsboro 39

Pretty Prairie 49, Hutchinson Central Christian 45

Remington 56, Bennington 14

Riley County 54, Rock Creek 37

Royal Valley 50, Perry-Lecompton 34

Rural Vista 46, Herington 25

Russell 58, Republic County 55, OT

Sabetha 36, Atchison County 33

Salina Central 50, Hutchinson 31

Salina South 42, Andover 38

Scott City 48, Colby 36

Sedgwick 65, Ell-Saline 36

Silver Lake 57, St. Mary’s 48

SM Northwest 52, Lawrence Free State 50

Solomon 48, Peabody-Burns 27

South Barber 69, Stafford 28

South Central 66, Fowler 24

South Gray 62, Pawnee Heights 31

St. James Academy 52, Mill Valley 39

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 47, Wilson 40

St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Blue Valley 33

Sterling 51, Marion 39

Stockton 70, Ellis 49

Sublette 56, Wichita County 41

Syracuse 53, Elkhart 37

Thunder Ridge 73, Sylvan-Lucas 32

Topeka 63, Shawnee Heights 49

Trego 43, Phillipsburg 37

Ulysses 38, Holcomb 33

Uniontown 31, Marmaton Valley 30

Valley Center 45, Goddard-Eisenhower 35

Valley Falls 32, Oskaloosa 14

Valley Heights 45, Mission Valley 27

Wabaunsee 59, Rossville 45

Wamego 59, Osage City 55

Washburn Rural 53, Topeka Seaman 41

Washington County 53, Axtell 45

Waverly 36, Southern Coffey 13

Wellington 68, El Dorado 26

Wellsville 70, Osawatomie 28

West Elk 37, Caldwell 27

Wichita Bishop Carroll 40, Wichita Northwest 23

Wichita East 41, Wichita Southeast 38

Wichita Life Prep 78, Hays 43

Wichita West 60, Wichita Heights 54

Winfield 42, Clearwater 21

Western Kansas Liberty League Tournament
Seventh Place

Cheylin 45, Palco 29

Fifth Place

Golden Plains 49, Triplains-Brewster 29