Legislators Urge Timely Action on Possible New Junction City High School Project

Move forward now on a possible new Junction City High School project.

That was a message from state legislators during a legislative coffee at the C. L. Hoover Opera House on Saturday.

State Senator Tom Hawk predicted in a school finance formula one thing that concerns legislators is that are pieces in the formula where no one can predict how much school districts will use equalization money. That includes capital improvements such as the construction of buildings.

The state pays a portion of the cost of new facilities based on an equalization formula, which right now is 48 percent of the cost. “I think the likelihood of the State being a partner or being as ambitious a partner in local school building projects is likely to diminish in the new finance formula, just strictly because the Legislature’s not been able to predict how much that might be.” The Senator added that could be a new wrinkle that communities have to deal with.

State Representative Lonnie Clark noted the new high school project needs to be expedited. ” I think if Junction City doesn’t move expeditiously with the school project, there’s going to be lost revenue that we won’t be able to obtain.” Clark added he’s for the new school, and there needs to be an effort to push for it while it’s possible.

State Representative Dave Baker said he thought, “It’s a situation that now is the time. I think after this it’s very unpredictable.”

During deliberations on a potential new high school, school officials advised the 48% funding share from the State is in effect now. That number to which that could possibly change after July 1st is unknown, depending on any action by the legislature. That’s been one of the key points in considering placement of a bond issue before voters before July 1st so the 48% state aid could be obtained for a project. The idea has been to fund a new school through a combination of state aid and federal military heavily impacted aid received by USD 475 without increasing the local property tax levy.