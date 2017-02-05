Deputies investigate explosive device; Kan. bomb squad called

OTTAWA COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Ottawa County are investigating suspects in connection with improvised explosive devices found at a residence in Tescott.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, Deputies initiated a search warrant at an apartment in the 400 Block of Lee Street, according to Undersheriff Russell Thornton.

Deputies called the Riley County Bomb squad to participate in the investigation while residents of the apartment complex were evacuated.

Minneapolis Emergency Medical Staff and the Tescott Fire Department assisted. There were no injuries, according to Thornton.

No arrests were made but additional details are to be released on the investigation, according to Thornton.