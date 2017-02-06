BOE to Hear Recommendation on New School – Tonight!

The Geary USD 475 Board of Education will meet at 5:00 pm today at the Junction City High School cafeteria.

The Board will receive a recommendation from the JCHS Way Forward Steering Committee to build a new high school at a new location.

Dr. Corbin Witt, Superintendent of Schools is sure about the action that will be taken this evening by the Board.

“If they go through and hear the recommendation of the Steering Committee and they decide that they’re comfortable moving forward with that recommendation then I could see them doing something in that manner, but I don’t know if they’re ready to make that move or not,” said Witt.

The Board could approve the recommendation and a bond issue resolution. That would place a bond issue to obtain necessary state aid before the voters at a future date.

The Board could also delay action this evening and take the matter under advisement.

“My whole thing is that we put together a Steering Committee to study the issue, they’ve done a lot of work over the past five months studying the issues, going through and gathering information and that’s a great group of people, a very diverse group of people and I think that whatever their recommendation is, I think that I’m comfortable supporting that,” said Witt.

The Board of Education agenda tonight includes, if needed, approval of a resolution authorizing and providing for the calling of a bond election.

It is not clear if the Board will take that action tonight.

Again, the meeting is at 5:00 pm in the JCHS cafeteria.