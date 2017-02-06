‘Bug Day!’ at Dorothy Bramlage Public Library

PRESS RELEASE: If you love the creepy-crawlies—the six-legged kind otherwise known as bugs—the Young People’s Department at Dorothy Bramlage Public Library has a perfect event for you. It is Bug Day!

Bug Day is a Saturday at the Library Laboratory STEAM event. It will be held Saturday, February 18, 2017, at the library at 10:00am and is a scientific, artistic, and just plain fun investigation of bugs. The event is geared toward elementary-aged children but is open to the whole family.

K-State’s Popenoe Entomology Club will be present to show off their bug and butterfly displays and introduce children to the scientific wonder of insects. Library staff will test kids’ (and adults’) knowledge of bugs with bug identification games. Children can put their creativity to use to make bug hats and crafty bug buddies. And tasty bug treats will be served!

It will be an event kids will be bugging you to attend (pun intended). So come bug out at the library on Bug Day on Saturday, February 18th. If you are not a bug lover when you arrive perhaps you will be by the time Bug Day ends.