Director of Business Operations, and Executive Director of HR Resigning

The Director of Business Operations for Geary USD 475, William “Bill” Clark is resigning at the end of the school year.

Dr. Corbin Witt, Superintendent of Schools, said Clark will become the Coordinator of Saint John’s Military Academy in Salina.

“I think Bill is an incredible leader, and he provided a lot of expertise in working hand in hand with the military and Fort Riley on a lot of different projects, and he’s somebody who – we’re very much into ‘forward thinking’ and planning ahead and so he’s somebody that has done a great job with that and he will be missed,” said Witt.

Clark has been the Director of Business Operations for the District for nearly three years. Prior to coming to the District he served in the Army as the Garrison Commander for Fort Riley and after retiring from the military as the Executive Director of the Flint Hills Regional Council.

—

The personnel report released ahead of today’s Board of Education meeting also includes the resignation of Bridget Seeman, the Executive Director of Human Resources, at the end of the current school year.

The Board of Education meets at 5:00 pm today at Junction City High School in the cafeteria.