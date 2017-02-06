Junction City Woman Arrested for Alleged Attempted Voluntary Manslaughter

A thirty six year old Junction City woman is being held in the Geary County Detention Center for alleged attempted voluntary manslaughter.

Erica Allen Kamphaus was arrested on Sunday, February 5th, 2017 after Junction City Police were dispatched to a 74o W. 6th street location in reference to a subject with multiple stab wounds.

“Upon interviewing the victim he identified the suspect…the investigation led [officers] to 604 Goldenbelt Blvd. where Miss Kamphaus was located, [they] interviewed her and evidence was located on scene which led to her arrest,” said JCPD Lt. Jeff Childs.

Kamphaus is being held without bond at the Geary County Detention Center, pending a first appearance in District Court, on requested charges of aggravated battery and attempted voluntary manslaughter.