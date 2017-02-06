Longtime Community Member and Former School Board Member Passes Away

A former member of the Geary County USD 475 Board of Education and well known community member, Sheila Roesler, has died.

According to Penwell Gabel Funeral Home & Crematory in Junction City funeral services are at 10 a.m. Friday at the Episcopal Church of the Covenant in Junction City. Visiting hours will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Penwell Gabel Funeral Home & Crematory at 2013 North Washington Street.

Sheila Roesler passed away last Saturday in Garden City.

She served on the USD 475 Board of Education from 1989 through 1996.