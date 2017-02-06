William ‘Bill’ Brooks will Join USD 475 Board of Education

The USD 475 Board of Education has voted to appoint William Brooks to fill a vacancy on the school board. He will fill the seat formerly held by Kim Milleson, who resigned in order to move out of state.

Brooks received four out of six possible votes. The other candidates included Matthew Holloway who received one vote, Diana Dean who received one vote, and Heinrich Biggs.

Brooks said he wants to help the Board of Education move forward in building a new high school. “I think that’s going to be a real good thing for the community.”

Brooks has been a resident in the community for 17 years, and serves as the Fort Riley Manager for the Armed Forces Banks at Fort Riley and in Junction City. His appointment is effective through next January. The seat will be up for election in November with the next term starting in January, 2018.

