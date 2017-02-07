Bernie Sanders to speak in Kansas later this month

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders is scheduled to speak at the Kansas Democratic Party’s Washington Days convention later this month.

The party announced Tuesday that the Vermont senator will speak at the convention Feb. 24-25 in Topeka but details of his appearance were not released.

The Vermont senator faced Hillary Clinton in the nomination for Democratic presidential candidate.

Sanders mounted a strong challenge to Hillary Clinton in the Democratic race for the presidential nomination before eventually losing to Clinton. Sanders soundly defeated Clinton in Kansas’ presidential caucus last March, winning with 68 percent of the vote to 32 percent for Clinton.