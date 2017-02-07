‘Crimes of the Heart’ by the JCLT this Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Crimes of the Heart, sponsored by Kaw Valley Engineering and produced by the Junction City Little Theatre will debut this weekend at the C.L. Hoover Opera House.

Crimes of the Heart relates the story of the three Magrath sisters who reunite at Old Granddaddy’s home in Hazlehurst, Mississippi, after Babe shoots her abusive husband. Past resentments bubble to the surface as the sisters are forced to deal with relatives and past relationships while coping with Babe’s latest incident. Each sister is forced to face the consequences of the “crimes of the heart” she has committed. It is Directed by Brent Sigman.

Showtimes are Friday, February 10th, and Saturday, February 11th at 7:30 pm. There is an additional show on Sunday, February 12th at 2:30 pm.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for military and $11 for students 18 and under. For tickets call the box office at 239-3906 or click here to purchase online .