GPT Wants You to Be Our Valentine!

ABILENE, JANUARY 26 – Flowers, chocolate, small stuffed animals, why buy something you’re going to have to find a place to store later? Bring your Valentine to Great Plains Theatre on February 14th for good music and good fun! Idaho-born songwriter, singer, and guitarist Jeff Crosby has been writing songs, grinding out shows, and sharing his unique perspective throughout the United States and beyond for the better part of the past 10 years. Two of his songs, Oh Love, Oh Lord and This Old Town, from his first official release featuring The Refugees were featured on the FX hit series Sons of Anarchy.

Jeff Crosby and the Refugees have a smooth sound that delights audiences with sultry Americana style vocals blending over an almost psychedelic acoustics, and they are bringing that sound to Great Plains Theatre on February 14th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $15 for general admission or a table of four at $60. Tickets are currently available through greatplainstheatre.com or by calling the box office at 785-263-4574.

The Bonebrake Concert Series at Great Plains Theatre is always a party with good music, good people, and good drinks to with which to enjoy the night. What better way to say I love you than to take your Valentine out for an evening of music available right here in Abilene. Tickets are going quickly, so call to save a seat today!

