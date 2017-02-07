Kan. Senate committees debate budget, tax proposals

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislative committees are preparing to debate raising income taxes and other budget-balancing moves.

The Senate Assessment and Taxation Committee expected to vote Tuesday on a plan from the chamber’s GOP leaders for boosting personal income taxes.

The bill would eliminate an income tax exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners and increase rates for all income taxpayers to raise $660 million over two years.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee planned to discuss spending issues. It was reviewing accounting moves and other steps proposed by Brownback that include scaling back state contributions to public employee pensions.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019 and has struggled to balance its budget since slashing personal income taxes in 2012 and 2013.