Managing Herbicide Resistant Weeds class on February 23rd

Managing Herbicide Resistant Weeds is the title of a meeting/class on Thursday, February 23rd at the Geary County 4-H/Senior Citizens Center in Junction City.

Pre-registration is required by Tuesday, February 21st to ensure the meal count; the cost is $5 for food and materials and is payable at the door. Complete your pre-registration by calling the Geary County Extension Office at 238-4161 or by emailing Extension Agent Chuck Otte at cotte@ksu.edu.

On the day of the event, registration begins at 4:00 pom and the meeting begins at 4:30 pm.

The first half of the meeting will focus on herbicide resistant weeds in general, and then move on to specific types. There will also be time spent on general weed control and updates on new corn and soybean herbicides.

Herbicide resistant weeds are now in virtually every crop field in the region. This meeting will help producers learn how to manage them.

Dallas Peterson and Curtis Thompson, Extension Weed Specialists from KSU, will present the program.

Geary Grain and Central National bank are supporting the meeting.