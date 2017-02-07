Mayor Declares February 8th as 107th birthday of Boy Scouts of America in JC

February 8, 2017 is the 107th birthday of the Boy Scouts of America.

Junction City Mayor Phyllis Fitzgerald signed a proclamation declaring the day in Junction City during the February 7th City Commission meeting.

Chuck Wright, Pack 62 Cubmaster at the First Presbyterian Church, said that the declaration brings awareness to the community that Boy Scouts are active in the area.

“We have several troops in Junction City and this opens it up a little bit more for people to realize that we are active in this community,” said Wright.

The month of February is an important month for the history and celebration of Boy Scouts.

“This past Sunday (February 5th) was Scout Sunday, that’s also celebrated along with the anniversary/birthday of scouting within the churches that the scouts go to; we have a Baden Powell [celebration] coming up this coming weekend – Baden Powell started Boy Scouts in England, so we celebrate with a Baden Powell banquet here in the states – it’s like our big birthday party,” said Wright.

Pack 62 was one of several cub scout and boy scout packs/troops in attendance to witness the signing of the proclamation declaring February 8th as the 107th birthday of Boy Scouts of America in Junction City.