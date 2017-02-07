Rep. Lonnie Clark Sending Letters to those with Unclaimed Assets

If you happen to receive a letter in the mail from 65th District State Representative Lonnie Clark, do not trash it!

Clark was part of a legislative coffee in Junction City where he said that he’s sent and will continue to send out letters to residents with unclaimed assets.

“If you get a letter don’t trash it as propaganda from me, it be something that’s going to help your pocketbook,” said Clark. “I know the Governor is going after [this] I think it’s going to be tough for us to stop hi, simply because most people don’t know about this…there’s some serious cash out there for some of the folks in Junction City.”

Clark said that letters have been sent to those with unclaimed assets $100 or more; some unclaimed funds are as much as $26,000 for one individual.

Governor Sam Brownback has previously stated that liquidating an investment fund tied to the State’s unclaimed property could provide roughly $40 to $50 million dollars to close the gap in the projected $350 million budget shortfall in the State.