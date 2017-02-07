JC Post

Report: Kansas voter ID law may be discriminatory

5 Comments

Trump met on Nov. 20 with Kobach at Trump’s New Jersey golf course. photo courtesy Fox

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A civil rights advisory panel says a Kansas law requiring people to show photo ID at the polls and provide proof-of-citizenship documents to register to vote may discriminate against minorities.

It also urges the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division to investigate whether the Kansas law violates federal voting laws.

The Kansas City Star first reported on the draft report from the Kansas Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission of Civil Rights.

The Safe and Fair Elections Act passed in 2011 has been championed by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach as a way to prevent voter fraud.

Kobach calls concerns that the state law was written and implemented with discriminatory intent an outrageous accusation.

A Democratic lawmaker introduced a bill on Monday to repeal it based on the report.

  • easy rider

    Im not a political person, but i think people need to have proper ID to vote for stuff

    • ksumom22

      It’s not a matter of people having proper ID to vote. The state makes it nearly impossible for some people to get an ID. You have to have any and all divorce/marriage certificates, a birth certificate and proof of current physical address. If there was any issue at all with the birth certificate, that needs to go to actual court to be corrected. Each of these documents are more expensive the older they get and may even have a “research fee” surcharge. Many people do not have driver’s licenses anymore, when they get older. They go to a nursing home or in-home care and don’t need to drive, but they are still mentally capable, and probably know more about politics than you or me. So the elderly, the poor and women are mostly affected by this, as they will actually have to pay to vote, via this law. The counties and state are receiving dollars for documents they are required to purchase, even court costs if anything is incorrect, just to obtain a driver’s license or ID card, of which they will also have to pay for.

      This whole law was meant to disenfranchise liberal voters as the three groups above typically lean liberal, but was masked as “illegal Mexicans are voting, we have to stop them.” When it came down to prosecute, so far only right-wing, rich, white people have been caught voting twice.

      • easy rider

        Wow. You are very informative. I never looked at it that way. I kind of feel ignorant and shallow now. I can see the dilemma at hand now. For real, thank you for opening my eyes. I guess you dont think of things until you’re in that position or category.

  • ksumom22

    May? That’s funny!!

  • Lifetime Resident

    Great points ksumom.