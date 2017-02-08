Arraignment Hearing Continued to New Date

The arraignment hearing in Geary County District Court for Tomas Martinez-Maldonado has been continued until March 17th. That was confirmed by the Geary County Attorney’s Office. The hearing had been scheduled for February 3rd.

Martinez-Maldonado is charged with one count of rape stemming from an alleged incident in September where he is accused of raping a 13-year old girl while on a Greyhound bus that was passing through Geary County on I-70.

During arraignment a defendant can enter a plea to a charge — guilty, not guilty or no contest.

Authorities have confirmed that Martinez-Maldonado has been deported back to Mexico ten times since 2010, and is a priority for deportation when his time in Kansas is completed.