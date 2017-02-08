“Big Red One” to hold 2017 Reunion in Kansas City, Missouri

Veterans of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, the Big Red One, will hold their 98th Annual reunion in Kansas City, Missouri from July 26-30, 2017 at the Westin Kansas City at Crown Center. The reunion will be conducted by the Big Red One veterans’ organization, the Society of the First Infantry Division headquartered in Abilene.

More than 500 Big Red one veterans and their guests attended the 97th Annual Reunion recently held in Atlanta, GA.

Everyone who ever served in the 1st Infantry Division or any unit attached to it is invited to attend the reunion. Details and reservations will be available in the winter of the Society’s newspaper, The Bridgehead Sentinel or on the website: www.1stID.org.

The 1st Infantry Division is the Army’s oldest division.