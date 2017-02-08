William Clark Named President of St. John’s Military School

The St. John’s Military School Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the selection of retired Col. William Clark as the next President of St. John’s beginning June 1, 2017.

Clark served in the U.S. Army for 30 years. During his tenure, he commanded at every level from platoon through brigade and served a total of 13 years overseas, including operational deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo and Bosnia.

The Colonel retired from the Army in 2014, culminating his military career as Garrison Commander of Fort Riley, Kansas. Clark’s awards include the Legion of Merit and two Bronze Stars, among others.

He has been married to his wife, Andrea thirty-three years; together, they have four children and eight grandchildren.

Clark currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer for USD 475, Geary County Schools, a district of 7,500 students and 1,500 employees in Junction City, Kansas. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Management from the University of Maryland and a Master’s Degree in Administration from Central Michigan University.

“Col. Clark not only has a distinguished career in service to our country but has a deeply felt commitment to the personal development and education of young men” said Mr. D. Dale Browning, Headmaster and current Interim President. “We are very fortunate to have him join the school as our president.”

Mr. Browning will continue to serve as Interim President through the end of this school year, and will maintain his position as Headmaster thereafter.

“We conducted interviews with a number of highly qualified candidates for this position,” said Rob Exline, chairman of the board of trustees. “It was his life-long desire to make a positive impact on young people’s lives that set him apart from other candidates. There is no question that Col. Clark has the vision and personal qualifications to successfully lead the school for many years in the future.”