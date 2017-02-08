Career Cluster Showcase and Transition Night Open to Community

Junction City High School will host a Career Cluster Showcase and Transition Night this Thursday, February 9th.

Eighth grade students that will start high school this Fall are invited to attend the Open House Transition Night at the Freshman Success Academy.

“We’re calling it a transition night for them to come explore the building, and meet the teachers,” said Kate Harmison, FSA Assistant Principal. “The transition to high school is a very tough transition and so getting to know the importance of high school credits and how that paves the way for your high school career is greatly important…as they transition to high school we want them to know that their footprint starts immediately when they enter these doors.”

In addition, students and parents will have the opportunity to sit down with a counselor to go over classes and pathways that are offered at the high school.

At the JCHS main campus, students, parents and community members are invited to learn about the career academy structure and pathways offered at the high school.

“We can help guide those students to choose the best career pathway for them, so when they leave the high school it will save them money in the long run…so that they’re not spending extra money in post secondary education by changing their major,” said Nancy Dettmer, Health Science Teacher at JCHS.

During the evening, there will be various scheduled sessions and open sessions for everyone to become more informed on education in today’s world.

“I think that people would be surprised at how much education has changed in the past 20 years and how hard we work to get students ready for post secondary – whether it be going right into the workforce, or post secondary education or to the military,” said Dettmer.

The event runs from 4:30 pm to 7:45 pm with various open and scheduled sessions. Tours of the building will also be given so incoming students can familiarize themselves.

—

A detailed schedule is listed below:

In the Main Entrance Foyer of JCHS enjoy music from the JCHS Orchestra, and grab a snack from hospitality students.

Open Sessions are from 4:30 pm to 7:45 pm; Drop in and out any time throughout the evening:

Shenk Gym: Career Cluster Fair; info on 16 career clusters

Career Cluster Fair; info on 16 career clusters Fiffe Gym: Internship Fair; info on job shadows and internships

Internship Fair; info on job shadows and internships Cafeteria: Clubs and Activities Fair

Clubs and Activities Fair Shenk Foyer: Building Tours

Building Tours Room 114: Video Game Design; try your luck at beating student-designed video games

Video Game Design; try your luck at beating student-designed video games Room 124: Computer Coding

Computer Coding Room 132: Tax Assistance; accounting students offering pointers

Tax Assistance; accounting students offering pointers Rooms 287, 291, 292: Auto, Welding and Wood; learn hands-on skills students use in shop classes

Scheduled sessions are from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and will repeat three times at the following intervals, 5:00-5:30, 5:45-6:15, 6:30-7:00:

CAC Expectations and Graduation Requirements: Choir room 111/Drama Room 112; join academy principals and counselors

Choir room 111/Drama Room 112; join academy principals and counselors 1:1 Technology Initiative: Library; led by Mrs. Booth and the Tech Team

Library; led by Mrs. Booth and the Tech Team Student Panel, Scholarship Info: Room 105; what does it take to be successful, how do you pay for college; info session with Mrs. Pinaire and students

Room 105; what does it take to be successful, how do you pay for college; info session with Mrs. Pinaire and students Shrek the Musical Rehearsal: Auditorium

Auditorium Advanced Placement Courses: Room 123; join AP teachers from all subjects to learn more

Room 123; join AP teachers from all subjects to learn more Jazz Band: Band Room 118; enjoy special performance