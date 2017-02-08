Deputies investigate Kansas marijuana grow operation

PAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Pawnee County are investigating a suspect on drug charges.

On Monday, officers from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in at a residence in rural Pawnee County. Officers received information of a possible indoor marijuana grow in the basement of the home.

Officers found the marijuana grow was recently disassembled prior to their arrival.

They were able to collect enough evidence to arrest the 62-year-old male homeowner for felony cultivation of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to cultivate, and possession of misdemeanor drug paraphernalia.

The suspect was transported to the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail on a $75,000 bond.

The suspect’s name has not been released during the investigation.