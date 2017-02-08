Geary County Wednesday Booking Photos

All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Courtesy Photos.

Edward Solis ( no photo available ) – Driving under influence of alcohol or drugs; misdemeanor, Driving on left side of roadway prohibited, Unlawful use of turn signals, Maximum speed limits, Fleeing or attempting to elude a LEO, Violation of restrictions on driver’s license or permit, Arrested 2/8

