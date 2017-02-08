JC Post

High School Basketball Results

Kansas Prep Scores
Boys
The Associated Press

 

little basketballsAbilene 60, Council Grove 55

Augusta 63, Mulvane 53

Basehor-Linwood 52, Tonganoxie 25

Baxter Springs 68, Frontenac 63

Beloit 81, Southeast Saline 64

Bennington 49, Moundridge 38

Bishop Miege 72, BV Northwest 57

Blue Valley 71, BV North 56

Bluestem 63, Fredonia 42

Buhler 67, Wellington 52

Burrton 88, Fairfield 42

Caney Valley 69, Cherryvale 61

Central Burden 54, Flint Hills 45

Central Plains 57, Plainville 36

Chanute 61, Labette County 56

Chase 39, Sylvan-Lucas 38

Cimarron 54, Sublette 34

Conway Springs 56, Wichita Independent 41

Cunningham 50, Hutchinson Central Christian 49, OT

Deerfield 60, Pawnee Heights 43

Dighton 43, Wichita County 18

El Dorado 51, Clearwater 45

Ellsworth 49, Minneapolis 30

Elyria Christian 40, Centre 35

Eudora 65, Baldwin 44

Franklin, Neb. 42, Thunder Ridge 40

Galena 66, Riverton 32

Garden Plain 52, Cheney 42

Gardner-Edgerton 57, Mill Valley 42

Girard 66, Southeast 22

Goddard 52, Arkansas City 42

Goddard-Eisenhower 83, Andover 64

Halstead 39, Kingman 32

Hanover 71, Doniphan West 49

Hartford 58, Wichita Home School 43

Haven 48, Pratt 39

Herington 51, Goessel 43

Hesston 63, Nickerson 41

Hillsboro 56, Lyons 26

Hitchcock County, Neb. 56, Cheylin 32

Hoisington 73, Larned 66

Holcomb 62, Lakin 36

Holton 52, Riverside 39

Horton 45, Immaculata 40

Humboldt 69, 54 NEODESHA

Hutchinson Trinity 63, Berean Academy 55, OT

Ingalls 64, Rolla 36

Iola 42, Prairie View 33

Jackson Heights 68, Pleasant Ridge 49

Jefferson West 50, Atchison County 24

Kapaun Mount Carmel 62, Wichita North 42

KC Christian 72, Heritage Christian 64

KC Piper 64, Lansing 61

KC Schlagle 75, KC Harmon 74

KC Turner 67, KC Bishop Ward 30

KC Washington 54, Atchison 52

KC Wyandotte 72, KC Sumner 60

Kiowa County 63, Minneola 25

Lawrence 65, SM Northwest 54

Lawrence Free State 74, SM North 73

Liberal 66, Guymon, Okla. 47

Lincoln 32, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 30, OT

Linn 63, Centralia 61

Logan 66, Smith Center 53

Lyndon 56, St. Mary’s 55

Macksville 72, Kinsley 30

Maize 58, Wichita Campus 47

Maize South 60, Andover Central 57

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 62, Valley Falls 23

McPherson 57, Great Bend 30

Medicine Lodge 49, Belle Plaine 45

Moscow 55, Satanta 39

Nemaha Central 53, Sabetha 31

Ness City 74, Ellinwood 40

Northern Heights 80, Eureka 63

Norton 69, Oberlin-Decatur 39

Olathe East 59, SM South 54

Olathe Northwest 67, Leavenworth 43

Olpe 72, Crest 36

Onaga 58, Frankfort 49

Osawatomie 62, Central Heights 32

Osborne 65, Pike Valley 42

Ottawa 68, DeSoto 47

Oxford 46, Argonia 38

Pawnee City, Neb. 38, Axtell 23

Perry-Lecompton 74, Hiawatha 62

Phillipsburg 66, Hoxie 55

Pittsburg 68, Parsons 55

Pittsburg Colgan 51, Columbus 24

Pratt Skyline 45, Attica 39

Remington 53, Inman 52

Republic County 52, Clay Center 47

Riley County 61, Concordia 46

Rock Creek 60, Marysville 59

Rock Hills 73, Natoma 29

Rossville 59, Osage City 42

Rural Vista 54, Wakefield 33

Salina Central 60, Derby 56

Salina Sacred Heart 80, Russell 46

Salina South 59, Hutchinson 50

Sedan 58, Cedar Vale/Dexter 34

Sedgwick 65, Marion 50

Shawnee Heights 76, Highland Park 60

SM East 77, Olathe South 60

SM West 66, Olathe North 55

Solomon 45, Little River 39

South Barber 69, Pretty Prairie 35

Southern Coffey 61, Marais des Cygnes River Valley 25

Southwest, Neb. 44, Rawlins County 41

Spearville 66, Hodgeman County 39

Spring Hill 52, Paola 41

St. Francis 55, Triplains-Brewster 37

St. James Academy 52, BV West 41

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 69, Lakeside 39

St. Paul 50, Jayhawk Linn 35

St. Thomas Aquinas 76, Blue Valley Southwest 54

St. Xavier 61, Flint Hills Christian 38

Sterling 78, Ell-Saline 69

Syracuse 47, Greeley County 44

Topeka Hayden 61, Junction City 53

Topeka Seaman 70, Emporia 60

Topeka West 56, Topeka 54

Ulysses 67, Dodge City 55

Valley Heights 78, Troy 51

Van Horn, Mo. 64, Maranatha Academy 54

Wabaunsee 65, Mission Valley 35

Wamego 73, Chapman 57

Washburn Rural 53, Manhattan 41

Washington County 64, BV Randolph 31

Wellsville 77, Burlington 66

West Elk 62, Udall 36

West Franklin 61, Madison/Hamilton 35

Wichita Collegiate 90, Circle 80

Wichita East 55, Wichita Bishop Carroll 43

Wichita Heights 63, Wichita Northwest 49

Wichita Southeast 63, Wichita West 24

Wichita Trinity 60, Douglass 27

Wilson 65, Tescott 40

Winfield 58, Rose Hill 57, OT

Yates Center 53, Uniontown 48

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Andover 65, Goddard-Eisenhower 47

Argonia 42, Oxford 7

Atchison 66, KC Washington 43

Augusta 33, Mulvane 31, OT

Baldwin 56, Eudora 32

Basehor-Linwood 58, Tonganoxie 36

Baxter Springs 62, Frontenac 54

Beloit 47, Southeast Saline 34

At the Academy 45, Hutchinson Trinity 26

Caney Valley 60, Cherryvale 32

Central Heights 50, Osawatomie 13

Central Plains 62, Plainville 34

Centralia 59, Linn 30

Chase 61, Sylvan-Lucas 56

Cheney 33, Garden Plain 31

Cimarron 58, Sublette 38

Circle 60, Wichita Collegiate 41

Clay Center 52, Republic County 28

Columbus 35, Pittsburg Colgan 30

Conway Springs 37, Wichita Independent 33

Council Grove 61, Abilene 50

Cunningham 50, Hutchinson Central Christian 49, 4OT

Derby 61, Salina Central 45

DeSoto 48, Ottawa 37

Dighton 36, Wichita County 16

El Dorado 51, Clearwater 26

Elkhart 53, Turpin, Okla. 44

Ellinwood 42, Ness City 35

Ellsworth 33, Minneapolis 17

Elyria Christian 38, Centre 25

Emporia 45, Topeka Seaman 32

Eureka 48, Northern Heights 42

Fairfield 45, Burrton 42

Flint Hills 40, Central Burden 21

Frankfort 50, Onaga 27

Fredonia 61, Bluestem 58

Galena 48, Riverton 45

Gardner-Edgerton 42, Mill Valley 39

Girard 56, Southeast 14

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 43, Lincoln 17

Goddard 41, Arkansas City 24

Goessel 39, Herington 33

Golden Plains 47, Hill City 41

Hanover 61, Doniphan West 36

Haven 42, Pratt 29

Heritage Christian 36, KC Christian 28

Hesston 52, Nickerson 32

Hiawatha 45, Perry-Lecompton 35

Hitchcock County, Neb. 47, Cheylin 42

Holcomb 46, Lakin 42

Holton 65, Riverside 20

Horton 34, Immaculata 29

Hoxie 56, Phillipsburg 27

Humboldt 60, 58 NEODESHA

Hutchinson 37, Salina South 30

Independence 43, Coffeyville 21

Ingalls 52, Rolla 28

Jefferson West 66, Atchison County 25

KC Piper 57, Lansing 35

KC Turner 65, KC Bishop Ward 31

Kingman 54, Halstead 27

Kiowa County 51, Minneola 28

Labette County 64, Chanute 23

Larned 38, Hoisington 31

Lawrence Free State 43, SM North 28

Leavenworth 56, Olathe Northwest 42

Lyons 56, Hillsboro 47, 2OT

Madison/Hamilton 52, West Franklin 47

Maize 48, Wichita Campus 20

Maize South 50, Andover Central 46

Manhattan 49, Washburn Rural 46

Marion 52, Sedgwick 40

Marysville 53, Rock Creek 40

McPherson 69, Great Bend 38

Medicine Lodge 49, Belle Plaine 31

Metro Academy 40, Bishop Seabury Academy 32

Moundridge 42, Bennington 24

Natoma 32, Rock Hills 18

Nemaha Central 46, Sabetha 23

Norton 61, Oberlin-Decatur 34

Olathe East 57, SM South 23

Olathe North 60, SM West 51, OT

Olathe South 70, SM East 32

Olpe 85, Crest 24

Oswego 39, Chetopa 27

Paola 51, Spring Hill 45

Pawnee City, Neb. 37, Axtell 36

Pawnee Heights 38, Deerfield 15

Pike Valley 34, Osborne 32

Pittsburg 50, Parsons 20

Pleasant Ridge 47, Jackson Heights 33

Pratt Skyline 53, Attica 39

Rawlins County 50, Southwest, Neb. 29

Remington 61, Inman 38

Rose Hill 50, Winfield 36

Rural Vista 44, Wakefield 29

Russell 63, Salina Sacred Heart 44

Santa Fe Trail 37, Anderson County 31

Satanta 69, Moscow 46

Sedan 55, Cedar Vale/Dexter 18

Shawnee Heights 61, Highland Park 59

SM Northwest 45, Lawrence 42

Smith Center 38, Logan 1

Solomon 45, Little River 30

South Barber 62, Pretty Prairie 36

Southern Coffey 44, Marais des Cygnes River Valley 33

Spearville 61, Hodgeman County 57

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 45, Lakeside 34

St. Mary’s 64, Lyndon 33

St. Paul 40, Jayhawk Linn 28

St. Thomas Aquinas 62, Blue Valley Southwest 40

Sterling 80, Ell-Saline 59

Stockton 71, Trego 31

Syracuse 52, Greeley County 23

Topeka 55, Topeka West 40

Topeka Hayden 54, Junction City 49

Triplains-Brewster 56, St. Francis 46

Udall 64, West Elk 43

Ulysses 34, Dodge City 33

Uniontown 64, Yates Center 51

Valley Falls 43, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 27

Valley Heights 30, Troy 28

Van Horn, Mo. 41, Maranatha Academy 28

Wabaunsee 57, Mission Valley 35

Wamego 55, Chapman 40

Washington County 65, BV Randolph 29

Wellington 67, Buhler 43

Wellsville 50, Burlington 45

Wichita Bishop Carroll 69, Wichita East 33

Wichita Heights 62, Wichita Northwest 60

Wichita Home School 51, Hartford 39

Wichita Trinity 32, Douglass 30

Wichita West 59, Wichita Southeast 47

Wilson 55, Tescott 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Prairie View vs. Iola, ccd.

 

