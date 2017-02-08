Kan. man arrested at scene of attempted credit union robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating an attempted robbery and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 600 Block of SW 10th in Topeka after a report of a robbery attempt at a credit union, according to a media release.

Employees reported a man displayed a weapon and demanded money.

Topeka Police arrived within minutes and took the suspect into custody without incident.

Isaac Austin Jr., 63, Topeka was booked into the Department of Corrections on charges related to the attempted armed robbery.