Little House on the Prairie TALK program

ABILENE, Kan. – Join the “Ike Book Club” in discussing Little House on the Prairie Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Visitors Center Auditorium. This Talk About Literature in Kansas (TALK) program is free and open to the public.

The TALK series is conducted through a partnership with the Kansas Humanities Council, the Abilene Public Library and the Eisenhower Presidential Library. “The Best of the West” theme celebrates the Chisholm Trail 150th and Eisenhower’s love of western novels.

All of the books in this series are available to check out from the Abilene Public Library or purchase at the Eisenhower Presidential Library Gift Shop. The complete series schedule is available at www.eisenhower.archives.gov.