Walk Your Way to Better Health – Walk Kansas 2017

Walk Kansas 2017 is March 19th through May 13th.

Teams are now forming for the health initiative presented by K-State Research and Extension designed to inspire Kansans to lead a healthier life.

In order to participate, you must form or join a team of 6 with a captain, to log minutes of activity for 8 weeks. Teams will select a challenge to collectively work toward and in order to accomplish the challenge, each person will have a personal goal. In addition to physical activity, participants will also report the amount of fruits and vegetables that they consume.

The team challenges are as follows:

Each person reaches the minimum goal for physical activity – 2 1/2 hours of moderate/vigorous activity per week. Collectively, the team would walk 423 miles – the distance across the state. Take a meandering trek diagonally across the state from Troy to Elkhart. Each person logs 4 hours of activity per week which would take the team 750 miles. Walk the perimeter of Kansas – 1200 miles — with each person logging 6 hours of moderate/vigorous activity per week.

All activity that is done at a moderate and vigorous level, performed for at least 10 minutes consecutive minutes, can be logged. Minutes spent doing weight training can also be included. If you wear an activity tracker like an Apple Watch or Fitbit, you can start counting steps after you’ve reached 6000 steps in a day. Report 15 minutes for every 2000 steps taken above the 6000 minimum.

For more information or to register your team call Deb Andres, Geary County K-State Research and Extension Family & Consumer Sciences Agent at 238-4161.

Online registration will be available on February 20th at: http://www.geary.k-state.edu/health-home-family/walk-kansas.html