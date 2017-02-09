1 bald eagle recovering, 1 died after Kan. game warden rescue

JEFFERSON COUNTY -Kansas game wardens rescued another sick bald eagle on Sunday afternoon.

The eagle rescued just after 4p.m. at Perry Reservoir in Jefferson County was taken to Operation Wildlife.

The bird was diagnosed with a broken wing and low levels of lead poisoning, according to Diane Johnson with Operation Wildlife. It is scheduled for surgery on Thursday.

On January 29, a game warden captured a sick bald eagle near Kansas City. Watch the rescue here.

The bird was taken to Operation Wildlife where it tested positive for high-levels of lead poisoning and died, according to Johnson.

Operation Wildlife in LInwood is the largest publicly funded wildlife clinic in Kansas, according to Kansas Wildlife and Parks Statistics. They receive thousands of wild animals each year, with release rates averaging 69%, 20% higher than the national average, according to the organization’s web site.