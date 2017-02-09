Conservation Service offering financial help after Kan. wildfire

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Natural Resources Conservation Service is taking applications for financial assistance for those affected by a wildfire in March of 2016 that burned more than 400,000 acres in Kansas and Oklahoma.

The service says it will offer $2 million total in assistance over four years to help with conservation practices such as brush management, firebreaks, prescribed grazing and prescribed burning.

The agency’s offices are taking applications for this year’s funds until March 17.

Monty Breneman, with the Kansas agency, says if the demand exceeds the initial allocation, the state conservationist will ask for more funding.

The fire damaged more than 40 structures, miles of fencing and killed hundreds of cattle.