KFC ‘In Compliance’ with Latest Health Inspection; Restaurant Remains Closed

The KFC Restaurant at 504 W 6th Street in Junction City is closed until further notice.

According to reports, the owner temporarily closed the business notifying employees sometime on or before Saturday, February 4th.

According to the Kansas Department of Agriculture Food Safety, the most recent inspection for the fast food restaurant was on January 19th, 2017.

There were 5 violations ranging from dead insects, general cleanliness and infrastructure concerns. Despite these infractions, the restaurant was still found to be in compliance with health and food safety guidelines.

Reports have indicated that the fast food business closed due to “personal issues” with the owner; JC Post was unable to confirm this with him.

JC Post reached out to the owner multiple times this week; no one could be reached or returned calls for comment.