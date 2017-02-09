Standoff in Herington Ends Peacefully

HERINGTON – A police standoff in Dickinson County ended peacefully on Wednesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at approximately 8:00 am the Herington Police Department requested assistance in performing a felony warrant arrest.

Members of the KHP Emergency Services Unit, and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responded to provide assistance. Upon arrival, troopers were informed of a barricaded individual refusing to come out of a home at 201 S. 10th Street in Herington.

KHP negotiators spent several hours in communication with the male suspect before he surrendered without incident.

Two female suspects inside the home were taken into custody for felony obstruction.

There were no injuries reported.

It is unknown at this time why the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.