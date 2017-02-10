3rd Kansas man jailed in sexual assault of runaway teen

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a third suspect in connection with a January human trafficking case.

Police arrested Daniel Anthony Ross, 30, Salina.

He is the son of Raymond L. Ross who faces aggravated human trafficking and aggravated indecent liberties with a child charges.

Police were called to the 800 block of University in Salina on January 3, where they found a 15-year-old runaway girl from Kansas City, Missouri.

Ross allegedly picked up the girl, giving her methamphetamines and had sex with her. He is also accused of taking the girl to a location in the 700 block of N 13th, where Gene Engberg had sex with the girl.

Both men were booked into the Saline County jail and the girl was taken into protective custody.

Police did not comment on Daniel’s role in the case but he has been booked into jail and faces multiple counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and two counts of criminal sodomy with a child.