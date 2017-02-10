From Fort Riley with Love: Valentine’s Day Live Social Media Event

The Fort Riley Exchange will help families send love to troops in Iraq, Afghanistan and Korea this Valentine’s Day.

The “Send Love to Your Love” event is a first for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service to deliver Valentine’s Day wishes live through social media to the post’s deployed troops.

A photo booth equipped with props will be available so Fort Riley families can create a community photo album that can be shared through social media. The event will be live streamed so the troops can see the outpouring of love in real time.

On Monday, February 13th families can go send love to troops in Korea, and on Tuesday, February 14th to Iraq and Afghanistan.

The event on Monday is from 6:00 to 7:00 pm and on Tuesday from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Fort Riley Exchange, 2597 Trooper Drive.

For more information call the PX at 784-2026.