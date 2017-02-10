Kansas High School Basketball Results

Kansas Prep Scores,7th Ld-Writethru/1459
Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
Abilene 55, Wamego 46
Andale 55, Wellington 28
Anderson County 49, Iola 40
Arkansas City 65, Andover 55
Ashland 69, Satanta 48
Augusta 77, Winfield 67
Basehor-Linwood 69, KC Turner 65
Belle Plaine 55, Chaparral 52
Beloit 92, Russell 65
Bennington 58, Sedgwick 28
Berean Academy 68, Sterling 59
Bishop Miege 71, St. James Academy 59
Bishop Seabury Academy 77, Veritas Christian 52
Blue Valley 78, Blue Valley Southwest 53
Burlingame 42, Lebo 37
Burlington 61, Prairie View 51
Butler, Mo. 65, Maranatha Academy 59
BV North 46, Gardner-Edgerton 33
BV Northwest 50, BV West 17
BV Randolph 63, Wetmore 61
Cair Paravel 80, East (Kansas City), Mo. 66
Caldwell 54, Flinthills 30
Canton-Galva 63, Herington 30
Cedar Vale/Dexter 49, Argonia 44
Central Plains 71, LaCrosse 34
Chapman 59, Concordia 50
Cheney 66, Medicine Lodge 21
Cimarron 51, Johnson-Stanton County 22
Circle 51, Buhler 47
Clifton-Clyde 67, Frankfort 61
Derby 73, Newton 64
Dodge City 56, Nickerson 54
Douglass 55, Wichita Independent 53
Ellinwood 58, Kinsley 25
Ellis 54, Smith Center 41
Ellsworth 45, Republic County 33
Erie 52, Yates Center 46
Eudora 57, Spring Hill 46
Eureka 62, Bluestem 53
Frontenac 52, Pittsburg Colgan 39
Galena 66, Baxter Springs 36
Garden City 39, Great Bend 32
Garden Plain 59, Conway Springs 54
Goddard-Eisenhower 60, Goddard 57
Goessel 52, Peabody-Burns 29
Green Country Defenders, Okla. 63, Wichita Life Prep 53
Halstead 47, Hoisington 35
Hanover 56, Onaga 39
Haven 65, Lyons 38
Hays-TMP-Marian 62, Phillipsburg 60
Hesston 61, Larned 54
Hiawatha 40, Atchison County 38
Highland Park 90, Topeka West 60
Hill City 51, Oakley 37
Hillsboro 52, Kingman 34
Hodgeman County 64, Kiowa County 45
Holcomb 67, Goodland 22
Holton 38, Jefferson West 32
Hoxie 54, Dighton 34
Hugoton 58, Colby 48
Humboldt 66, Fredonia 57
Hutchinson Trinity 60, Marion 56
Independence 47, Girard 46
Inman 51, Moundridge 45
Jackson Heights 44, Oskaloosa 34
Jefferson North 63, Valley Falls 34
Kapaun Mount Carmel 88, Wichita Southeast 76
KC Piper 74, Bonner Springs 73
Labette County 56, Fort Scott 9
Lansing 50, Tonganoxie 45
Lawrence 62, Olathe Northwest 56
Lawrence Free State 66, Olathe South 50
Lee’s Summit Community Christian, Mo. 81, Heritage Christian 49
Liberal 43, Hays 42
Linn 66, Axtell 40
Logan 52, Weskan 24
Lyndon 50, Hartford 44
Macksville 68, Fowler 34
Maize 68, Hutchinson 58
Manhattan 63, Emporia 44
Marysville 64, Clay Center 39
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 60, Immaculata 48
McLouth 52, Pleasant Ridge 43
McPherson 68, El Dorado 42
Mission Valley 58, Marais des Cygnes Valley 35
Moscow 69, Walsh, Colo. 48
Mulvane 77, Rose Hill 72
Nemaha Central 56, Royal Valley 40
Neodesha 70, Northeast-Arma 46
Ness City 67, Otis-Bison 34
Norton 66, Plainville 39
Norwich 55, Attica 33
Olathe North 54, Olathe East 35
Olpe 60, Osage City 52, 2OT
Osawatomie 65, Santa Fe Trail 57
Osborne 60, Stockton 35
Ottawa 75, Louisburg 60
Paola 61, DeSoto 53
Parsons 58, Coffeyville 43
Perry-Lecompton 63, Riverside 34
Pike Valley 65, Natoma 26
Pittsburg 61, Chanute 42
Pretty Prairie 50, Fairfield 44
Remington 67, Ell-Saline 57
Rock Hills 39, Lincoln 36
Salina Sacred Heart 83, Council Grove 51
Salina South 55, Wichita Campus 45
Sedan 66, Udall 24
Shawnee Heights 59, Junction City 44
Silver Lake 48, Rossville 39
SM East 51, SM Northwest 48
SM North 61, SM West 55
SM South 37, Leavenworth 31
Smoky Valley 40, Pratt 27
South Barber 65, Hutchinson Central Christian 50
South Central 56, Pawnee Heights 43
Southeast 55, Riverton 52
Southeast Saline 67, Minneapolis 43
Spearville 60, Ingalls 44
St. Francis 65, Oberlin-Decatur 33
St. John 87, Victoria 22
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 61, Chase 29
St. Mary’s 59, Rock Creek 41
St. Thomas Aquinas 72, Mill Valley 51
Sublette 66, Syracuse 48
Thunder Ridge 39, Tescott 37
Topeka Hayden 69, Washburn Rural 56
Topeka Seaman 46, Topeka 44
Troy 59, Washington County 44
Ulysses 64, Scott City 56
Uniontown 71, Pleasanton 45
Valley Center 65, Andover Central 60
Valley Heights 49, Centralia 40
Wabaunsee 54, Riley County 51
Waverly 71, Chase County 60
Wellsville 67, West Franklin 42
West Elk 46, Oxford 41
Wheatland-Grinnell 55, Palco 17
Wichita County 76, Clearwater 60
Wichita East 56, Wichita West 28
Wichita Heights 76, Wichita North 44
Wichita South 61, Wichita Bishop Carroll 46
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 48, Wamego 35
Andover 49, Arkansas City 47
Argonia 46, Cedar Vale/Dexter 39
Atchison County 34, Hiawatha 32
Augusta 51, Winfield 41
Basehor-Linwood 61, KC Turner 27
Baxter Springs 56, Galena 40
Berean Academy 55, Sterling 47
Bishop Miege 61, St. James Academy 18
Blue Valley 56, Blue Valley Southwest 49
Butler, Mo. 52, Maranatha Academy 41
Cair Paravel 52, KC East Christian 48
Caldwell 53, Flinthills 44
Central Plains 65, LaCrosse 24
Centralia 52, Valley Heights 23
Centre 38, Wakefield 26
Cheney 66, Medicine Lodge 21
Chetopa 54, Tyro Community Christian 6
Cimarron 51, Johnson-Stanton County 22
Circle 51, Buhler 47
Clay Center 55, Marysville 36
Concordia 60, Chapman 36
Conway Springs 50, Garden Plain 47, OT
Council Grove 56, Salina Sacred Heart 21
Cunningham 46, Pratt Skyline 22
Derby 39, Newton 34
Elkhart 70, Lakin 54
Ellinwood 49, Kinsley 45
Eureka 62, Bluestem 53, OT
Fairfield 48, Pretty Prairie 46
Fowler 60, Macksville 45
Frankfort 42, Clifton-Clyde 29
Gardner-Edgerton 55, BV North 53, OT
Girard 72, Independence 48
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 29, Lakeside 23
Goddard 49, Goddard-Eisenhower 27
Goessel 46, Peabody-Burns 15
Golden Plains 48, Cheylin 25
Great Bend 46, Garden City 36
Halstead 47, Hoisington 35
Haven 52, Lyons 43
Hays-TMP-Marian 64, Phillipsburg 25
Hesston 54, Larned 22
Highland Park 55, Topeka West 46
Hill City 46, Oakley 42
Holcomb 48, Goodland 47
Holton 43, Jefferson West 39, OT
Hoxie 39, Dighton 32
Hugoton 62, Colby 11
Humboldt 55, Fredonia 48
Iola 43, Anderson County 28
Jackson Heights 42, Oskaloosa 22
Kapaun Mount Carmel 37, Wichita Southeast 36
KC Piper 59, Bonner Springs 22
Kingman 58, Hillsboro 19
Kiowa County 40, Hodgeman County 35
Labette County 69, Fort Scott 47
Lansing 55, Tonganoxie 29
Lawrence 59, Olathe Northwest 46
Lawrence Free State 48, Olathe South 39
Leavenworth 47, SM South 17
Liberal 42, Hays 38
Lincoln 32, Rock Hills 19
Linn 53, Axtell 48
Logan 54, Weskan 49, OT
Louisburg 48, Ottawa 34
Lyndon 33, Hartford 29
Maize 46, Hutchinson 25
Manhattan 52, Emporia 27
Marion 44, Hutchinson Trinity 32
McPherson 77, El Dorado 36
Minneapolis 38, Southeast Saline 32
Mission Valley 56, Marais des Cygnes Valley 13
Moscow 28, Walsh, Colo. 27
Moundridge 37, Inman 22
Natoma 34, Pike Valley 31
Nemaha Central 54, Royal Valley 44
Nickerson 42, Dodge City 36
Northeast-Arma 50, Neodesha 42
Norton 54, Plainville 44
Norwich 48, Attica 26
Olathe East 52, Olathe North 34
Olpe 58, Osage City 23
Oswego 40, Crest 23
Otis-Bison 53, Ness City 37
Paola 52, DeSoto 27
Parsons 37, Coffeyville 31
Perry-Lecompton 47, Riverside 24
Pittsburg 44, Chanute 17
Pittsburg Colgan 50, Frontenac 48, OT
Pleasant Ridge 57, McLouth 36
Quinter 57, Rawlins County 40
Remington 53, Ell-Saline 32
Republic County 50, Ellsworth 35
Rural Vista 44, Little River 28
Russell 66, Beloit 49
Salina South 51, Wichita Campus 31
Santa Fe Trail 52, Osawatomie 33
Satanta 45, Ashland 33
Scott City 46, Ulysses 40
Sedan 46, Udall 44
Sedgwick 54, Bennington 32
Shawnee Heights 70, Junction City 47
SM Northwest 60, SM East 46
SM West 53, SM North 36
Smith Center 50, Ellis 44
Smoky Valley 40, Pratt 27
Solomon 47, Canton-Galva 45
South Barber 62, Hutchinson Central Christian 38
South Central 59, Pawnee Heights 19
South Haven 51, Central Burden 37
Southeast 43, Riverton 34
Spearville 44, Ingalls 36
Spring Hill 50, Eudora 44
St. Francis 44, Oberlin-Decatur 32
St. John 65, Victoria 31
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 52, Chase 25
St. Mary’s 51, Rock Creek 34
St. Paul 69, Altoona-Midway 17
St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Mill Valley 36
Stockton 71, Osborne 24
Sublette 64, Syracuse 48
Topeka Seaman 46, Topeka 44
Triplains-Brewster 65, Northern Valley 55
Uniontown 46, Pleasanton 29
Valley Center 42, Andover Central 35
Valley Falls 46, Jefferson North 21
Veritas Christian 51, Bishop Seabury Academy 26
Wabaunsee 57, Riley County 33
Washburn Rural 69, Topeka Hayden 52
Waverly 53, Chase County 47
Wellington 47, Andale 35
Wellsville 65, West Franklin 33
West Elk 46, Oxford 19
Wetmore 50, BV Randolph 40
Wichita Collegiate 49, Clearwater 16
Wichita Independent 54, Douglass 30
Wichita South 42, Wichita Bishop Carroll 26
Wichita West 55, Wichita East 42
Wilson 69, Sylvan-Lucas 42