Local Students Graduate from Fort Hays State University

HAYS, Kan. — Local students are among the 765 students who completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the fall 2016 semester.

Degrees are listed with majors and, in parentheses, areas of concentration. The graduates include 186 graduate degrees (master’s and education specialists) and 765 undergraduate degrees.

FHSU does not release degree lists until transcripts have been verified as having met all requirements for graduation.

Graduates are arranged alphabetically by home county, city and ZIP code.

DICKINSON

Abilene (67410)

Skye Anne Roberts , a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.

Kara Jo Wilkins , a Master of Science in education administration.

GEARY

Fort Riley (66442):

Amber Denise Cunningham , a Bachelor of Business Administration in management.

Junction City (66441):

Ashley Nicole Elmir , a Master of Science in instructional technology.

Betty Jean Young , a Bachelor of Business Administration in management (human resource).