MAC Discussion Looks Ahead at 1st Infantry Division Birthday

There will be many visitors to Fort Riley this summer for the birthday of the 1st Infantry Division. Numerous activities will be held.

The Executive Director of the Governor’s Military Council, Perry Wiggins, said preparations need to begin for the ease of traffic coming onto the installation. “They have a vetting process that they do. They can do it online, and I think what we need to do is now start advertising to individuals that are interested in attending the events for the anniversary of the Big Red One to get them online and start filling out the information so that we can move them onto the post fairly quickly and fairly easily.”

Wiggins has also mentioned the idea of branding. He noted the community embraces the military and 1st Infantry Division like no other, and should get credit for it. “Well I think what we do is take the Big Red One patch and we put it in places where it’s visible so when people enter the community for these celebrations they know that places like Junction City are big supporters of Big Red One.”

There was discussion on those topics at the Military Affairs Council meeting in Junction City.